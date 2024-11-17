ADVERTISEMENT

Diabetes awareness programme held for children

Published - November 17, 2024 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A diabetes awareness programme for children titled ‘Kiddibetes-2024’ held at SPJ Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Madurai Dreams Foundation, along with Ashwin Hospital, conducted a diabetes awareness programme for children titled ‘Kiddibetes-2024,’ at SPJ Matriculation Higher Secondary School here on Sunday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was conducted to enrich students’ knowledge about the causes of diabetes as it would help them in the longer run, said the organisers.  

“As usually only adults would participate in such discussions who have already crossed a certain period of their life, this time we thought the younger generation should know about a healthy lifestyle such as change in food habits, enhanced physical activity, reduced mental stress among others,” A. Anandkumar, chairman and president, Ashwin FED Speciality Hospital.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Events like diabetic food preparation to inculcate some knowledge about the choice of food in the modern world got a huge response from the students, he noted. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

About 1,400 students from 40 schools participated in various competitions like quiz, drawing, elocution, etc., and prizes were distributed to the winners and participants. 

The event was headed by Madurai District Judge G. Nagarajan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US