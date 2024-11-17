 />
Diabetes awareness programme held for children

Published - November 17, 2024 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
A diabetes awareness programme for children titled ‘Kiddibetes-2024’ held at SPJ Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Sunday.

| Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Madurai Dreams Foundation, along with Ashwin Hospital, conducted a diabetes awareness programme for children titled ‘Kiddibetes-2024,’ at SPJ Matriculation Higher Secondary School here on Sunday. 

The programme was conducted to enrich students’ knowledge about the causes of diabetes as it would help them in the longer run, said the organisers.  

“As usually only adults would participate in such discussions who have already crossed a certain period of their life, this time we thought the younger generation should know about a healthy lifestyle such as change in food habits, enhanced physical activity, reduced mental stress among others,” A. Anandkumar, chairman and president, Ashwin FED Speciality Hospital.  

Events like diabetic food preparation to inculcate some knowledge about the choice of food in the modern world got a huge response from the students, he noted. 

About 1,400 students from 40 schools participated in various competitions like quiz, drawing, elocution, etc., and prizes were distributed to the winners and participants. 

The event was headed by Madurai District Judge G. Nagarajan.

