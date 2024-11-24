‘Dia Walkathon’  held in Theni

In observance of World Diabetes Day, Nalam Hospital, a multi-speciality diabetes care centre in Theni, organised a ‘Dia Walkathon’ for diabetics and for the general public aged over 30 years.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation from over 200 individuals and was flagged off by Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad. To foster community involvement, cash prizes were awarded to winners, and all participants received consolation prizes.

Obesity is a significant contributor not only to diabetes but also to conditions like hypertension, cardiac diseases, stroke, cancer, cholesterol abnormalities, infertility, and gastric issues, said a hospital press release.

Remarkably, a 10% reduction in body weight can lead to better diabetes management and even reversal in its early stages. Alongside dietary control, exercise plays a vital role, with 150 minutes of walking per week being the minimum recommendation for diabetic patients.

India holds the grim title of being the “diabetes capital of the world,” accounting for 25% of the global diabetic population (828 million cases). With one in seven adults in India living with diabetes, the condition has reached alarming proportions. Since 1990, the global diabetic population has seen a fourfold increase, highlighting the urgent need for preventive action.

