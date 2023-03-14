Former Principal of Tamil Nadu Theological Seminary Dhyanchand Carr remembered

March 14, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The 86th birth anniversary of Rev. Dhaynchand Carr, former Principal of Tamil Nadu Theological Seminary, Madurai, was held here. Bishops of South India Rev. Chandrasekaran and Rev. Jayasingh Prince Prabakaran offered felicitations, extolling the many facets of Rev. Carr as a theological teacher and an activist. Psychiatrist C. Ramasubramanian, founder of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, Henri Tiphange, executive director, People’s Watch, and advocate R. Satyamurthi also spoke on the occasion. ADVERTISEMENT

