Dhobis demand removal of children’s park in washing ghat

January 09, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police arrested a group of dhobis on Monday as they staged a protest demanding the removal of the children’s park created within the washing ghat.

As construction of the washing ghat under the Smart Cities Mission at Anna Nagar here is getting delayed, the dhobis are organising a series of agitations demanding early inauguration of the facility. Moreover, they also want allocation of shops in the washing ghat only to dhobis instead of giving it to others, who could give the shops on lease for higher rent.

Since a park has also been created at the ‘washing ghat, the dhobis were demanding its removal, saying the huge space, which would be handy to them, had been wasted in the guise of creating the park. Even as preparations are being made to open this park before Pongal, a group of dhobis, who gathered at the washing ghat on Monday, staged a protest demanding the removal of the park to provide more space for the washermen.

Subsequently, Thoothukudi South police arrested 25 dhobis for allegedly preventing the Thoothukudi Corporation workers from discharging their duty. When this news spread, more number of people gathered at the washing ghat to stage dharna. After the BJP cadre arrived at the spot to extend support to the protestors, the agitation intensified and police personnel were deployed.

The dhobis, accompanied by the BJP cadre, also submitted a petition to Commissioner T. Charusree demanding the removal of the park “which would hamper washing of clothes”.

After Mayor Jegan Periyasami met the protesting dhobis at the washing ghat and assured them that the Corporation would ensure that the park would not affect their work, they left the spot. The arrested dhobis were released later.