Dhinakaran mocks at ‘Protected Agricultural Zone’ notification

24 February 2020 21:49 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Terming the Tamil Nadu Government’s gazette notification declaring Cauvery delta as ‘Protected Agricultural Zone’ as an attempt to hoodwink the people, the Amma Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran has demanded Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to make it clear if the 152 hydrocarbon projects to be implemented by the Indian Oil Corporation in the delta region would be scrapped in the wake of the notification.

Addressing the public meeting held at Gangaikondan near here as part of the 72nd birth anniversary celebration of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Mr. Dhinakaran said the Tamil Nadu Government was misleading the students and their parents that it was working overtime to scrap NEET after passing a resolution in the Assembly in this connection even after it was instantly trashed by the Centre. The shocking news came to light only in 2019 when a case relating to NEET came up for hearing in the High Court.

Similarly, a portion of the delta region had been declared as ‘Protected Agricultural Zone’ by the Tamil Nadu Government even as work on oil exploration was actively going on. With an eye on the next Assembly polls, the Chief Minister, who could not give any firm undertaking in this connection, was hoodwinking the delta farmers with this gazette notification.

Training guns against the DMK, Mr. Dhinakaran said it the Union Government could thrust the NEET upon the students of Tamil Nadu as the DMK had sown the seeds for the national-level entrance exam for securing admission in the medical colleges.

He appealed to the party cadres to stay united so that the AMMK could revive legacy of Jayalalithaa and her ‘golden rule’ in Tamil Nadu after the next Assembly polls scheduled for 2021.