Corporation workers stage dharna

Sanitary workers, Amma Unavagam’ workers and other contract workers engaged for destroying mosquito larva by the Corporation staged a dharna here on Thursday.

They said the provident fund contribution deducted from their salary to the tune of ₹ 3 crore during 2019, 2020 and 2021 had not been paid properly with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. When the corporation officials were approached for getting clarification, they replied that there was no record for the non-payment of EPFO contribution. It should be paid properly at the earliest besides conducting an internal inquiry.

The salary arrears to be paid to the workers from April 1 last should be paid without further delay. The sanitary workers should not be compelled to segregate the garbage. Weekly holiday with wages should be given to the workers and the corporation should supply all the materials required for collecting garbage and cleaning the streets. The expenditure incurred for repairing the battery vehicles, now being used for collecting garbage, should be borne by the corporation, they said.

President of Rural Development and Local Administration Workers’ Union Mohan presided over the agitation.

As the protest continued, Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran held talks with them and assured that he would look into the demands that ended the agitation.