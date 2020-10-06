Congress cadre stage dharna

TIRUNELVELI

06 October 2020 18:29 IST

Condemning the recent manhandling of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi by the Uttar Pradesh police even as they were on their way to meet the family of the murdered Dalit girl in Hathras, the party cadre staged a dharna in front of their party office at Kokkirakulam here on Tuesday.

Led by party’s district president K. Sankarapandian, they raised slogans against the Uttar Pradesh Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Uttar Pradesh government, which miserably failed to protect Dalits from being raped and killed mercilessly by powerful people in the State with money, muscle, caste and political power, is targeting those who stand with the voiceless during this time. The manhandling of our leaders will not go unanswered,” said Mr. Sankarapandian.

