Congress cadre stage dharna

Condemning the recent manhandling of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi by the Uttar Pradesh police even as they were on their way to meet the family of the murdered Dalit girl in Hathras, the party cadre staged a dharna in front of their party office at Kokkirakulam here on Tuesday.
Led by party’s district president K. Sankarapandian, they raised slogans against the Uttar Pradesh Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The Uttar Pradesh government, which miserably failed to protect Dalits from being raped and killed mercilessly by powerful people in the State with money, muscle, caste and political power, is targeting those who stand with the voiceless during this time. The manhandling of our leaders will not go unanswered,” said Mr. Sankarapandian.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath