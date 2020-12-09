Dharna staged on college premises

09 December 2020 18:17 IST

TENKASI

Demanding the retrieval of a private college at Melaneelithanallur from the present administration, a group of people staged a dharna on the college premises on Wednesday.

As the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar College at Melaneelithanallur, which was established in 1969 by Tirunelveli Thevar Educational Society, is reportedly administered by a group of people after the demise of its secretary Ponniah, people belonging to Thevar community are objecting to it. As members of 14 caste outfits staged the dharna, police made security arrangements in the college.

Advertising

Advertising

As Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji and Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi held talks with the protesters at Sankarankovil in the presence of Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh, it was decided to submit a petition to the Chief Minister.

“We’ll take the representatives of the college retrieval committee to the Chief Minister who will take the decision as per law,” Mr. Bhalaji said.

Accepting it, the protesters left the college premises.