Dhanushkodi opens to public after 274 days

RAMESWARAM
After 274 days of curfew, Dhanushkodi was thrown open to the public and tourists on Wednesday.
The most sought after destination in the Ramanathapuram district, Dhanushkodi was closed for the public on March 23 after the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced.
During the curfew, the absence of movement had made the spot wear a deserted look. Though the devotees visiting Rameswaram now were unable to come here as the curfew continued.
When the State government had opened up spots like Mahabalipuram, Marina Beach, Courtallam and other tourist spots in Tamil Nadu, the non-opening of Dhanushkodi figured in the media following which the government had ordered opening of the tourist spot.
On the first day (Wednesday), people from far and near arrived here and expressed satisfaction over the decision to open up. The tourists and devotees visited Arichalmunai, Muhundarayar Chatram, Kothandaramar Temple. The TNSTC had also commenced bus service here, officials said and added that many devotees performed pujas at the "Sethu Theertham" here.
