DHAN Foundation observes International Day for Eradication of Poverty

DHAN Foundation on Thursday commemorated the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty with focus on empowering the poor through community driven initiatives. The event saw discussions held on various issues by community members and field staff from Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, and Ramanathapuram districts.

This year’s IDEP theme was ‘Ending Social and Institutional Maltreatment Acting Together for Just, Peaceful, and Inclusive Societies’. It resonated deeply with the Foundation’s ongoing work, a press statement said.

Executive Director of DHAN Foundation M.P. Vasimalai emphasised the need for the poor to organise themselves into community institutions to access formal development linkages. To overcome poverty, people must address deep-rooted issues within families, he said.

Highlighting how Self Help Groups have been instrumental in poverty eradication and women empowerment, CEO of Kalanjiam Foundation A. Umarani said that thousands and thousands of women leaders have emerged through these groups, driving social change in their communities.

CEO of Vayalagam Foundation V. Venkatesan spoke on water conservation efforts of farmers which contribute to the Movement Out of Poverty. These efforts ensure food and livelihood security while promoting agro-biodiversity and sustainable development, he said.

CFO of Kalanjiam Foundation K. Rajalakshmi spoke about the IDEP theme and how the DHAN Foundation’s development programs, through social capital and stakeholder collaboration, were already addressing social and institutional maltreatment.

Kalanjiam and Vayalagam members shared their stories about how their association with the institutions helped address poverty, provided access to financial inclusion, credit, health services, education, sustainable agriculture, and non-farm livelihoods. To mark the occasion, a book documenting case stories of the members was released. It was followed by a pledge to continue facilitating pathways out of poverty.