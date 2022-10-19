DGP visits injured firemen

ADVERTISEMENT
Director General of Police and Director of Fire and Rescue Services B.K. Ravi on Wednesday visited Station Officer Balamurugan and three firemen, who sustained burn injuries while fighting a fire at a chemical godown in Kappalur here last week.
After enquiring about their health at the private hospital where they are under treatment, the DGP interacted with their family members.