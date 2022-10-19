DGP visits injured firemen

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 19, 2022 21:29 IST

B.K. Ravi, DGP and Director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, on Wednesday hands over solatium to the family members of fire fighters who were injured in a fire accident in Madurai last week. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Director General of Police and Director of Fire and Rescue Services B.K. Ravi on Wednesday visited Station Officer Balamurugan and three firemen, who sustained burn injuries while fighting a fire at a chemical godown in Kappalur here last week.

After enquiring about their health at the private hospital where they are under treatment, the DGP interacted with their family members.

