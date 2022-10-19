DGP visits injured firemen

B.K. Ravi, DGP and Director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, on Wednesday hands over solatium to the family members of fire fighters who were injured in a fire accident in Madurai last week. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of Police and Director of Fire and Rescue Services B.K. Ravi on Wednesday visited Station Officer Balamurugan and three firemen, who sustained burn injuries while fighting a fire at a chemical godown in Kappalur here last week.

After enquiring about their health at the private hospital where they are under treatment, the DGP interacted with their family members.