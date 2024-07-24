DGP told to file details on number of cases registered for bribing of voters in elections

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Director General of Police to file details with regard to the number of cases registered for bribing of voters in 2019 and 2024 Parliamentary elections, 2021 Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections and 2022 Urban Local Body elections.

Justice B. Pugalendhi also sought details with regard to the number of cases in which final reports were filed and the cases which ended in conviction. The court was hearing the petition filed by Arulraj and Rajagopal seeking the quash of proceedings pending against them. The petitioners were accused of distributing money during the panchayat elections in Sivaganga district.

“Democracy is the basic principle of the Constitution. We proudly declare that we are the largest democratic country in the world. However, of late, gratifications are being made to the electors in the form of money, food, prizes, etc. In fact, the cases reported for distribution of money / gifts to the voters are rising in every election,” the court observed.

The money recovered during every election is alarming. It denotes that the very purpose and object of democracy is defeated by the rich and powerful. This would demolish the very basic structure and it would ultimately lead to a form of monarchy where money would decide the ruler. It can be curtailed only by effective prosecution against those who are indulging in such activities, the court observed.

“It appears that not even a single case has been prosecuted in an effective manner and conviction recorded. Therefore, the persons who are indulging in bribing are doing it without any fear. Bribing of voters for election is an offence against society. It destroys the very basis of a democracy. It is necessary to protect the purity and the sanctity of elections which can only be ensured by taking stringent action against those who are indulging in such bribing activities,” the court observed and posted the matter for hearing on July 29.

