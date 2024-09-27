ADVERTISEMENT

DGP reviews law and order situation, action taken against drug peddlers in southern districts

Published - September 27, 2024 07:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Since Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts have long coastline, Mr. Shankar Jiwal exhorted police officers to intensify vigil along the coast to check smuggling

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal chairing the review meeting in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal chaired a review meeting here with the top police officers to assess the law and order situation in the four southern districts and also on prevention of drug trafficking.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Prem Anand Sinha, Tirunelveli Commissioner of Police Rupesh Kumar Meena, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Tirunelveli Range) Pa. Moorthy, Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Silambarasan, Thoothukudi SP Albert John, Tenkasi SP V.R. Srinivasan, Kanniyakumari SP E. Sundaravadhanam and Tirunelveli Deputy Commissioners of Police Vijayakumar, Geetha, and G.S. Anita participated in the meeting.

The DGP reviewed the law and order situation in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts and the action taken against the history-sheeters, property offenders, cyber criminals and the drug peddlers. He inspected the progress in the investigation and trial of important cases registered against the history-sheeters.

Since Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts have long coastline, Mr. Shankar Jiwal exhorted the police officers to intensify vigil along the coast to check smuggling and other nefarious activities, the police said.

The DGP will hold a special grievance redress meeting for police personnel at Armed Reserve Police Grounds in Palayamkottai on Saturday.

