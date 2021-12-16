DGP receives petitions from police personnel

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu received petitions from police personnel at Armed Reserve Police Grounds here on Thursday.

In line with Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s instruction to conduct grievance redress meetings for police personnel at regualr intervals, zonewise meetings are being conducted. A meeting was held here a few months back and many grievances of police personnel were resolved.

According to sources, Mr. Sylendra Babu, who interacted with the police personnel at the Thursday meeting, suggested solutions for many petitions and brought relief to the petitioners. As many as 600 petitions were received from police personnel in the southern districts - from Theni to Kanniyakumari.

IGP (south zone) T.S. Anbu, Commissioner of Police of Madurai City Prem Anand Sinha were present.

While a majority of the petitioners sought transfer on health grounds and other reasons, there were petitions seeking consideration for medical relief, non-claims and release of arrears.

A retired police official said it was commedable that such meetings were being held as they provided a platform for police personnel to air their grievances. He recalled that similar zone-wise meetings were conducted by former DGP Letika Saran.

Mr. Sylendra Babu chaired a similar meeting in Tiruchi in the forenoon.