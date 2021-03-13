DGP rank officer appears before CB-CID for enquiry into sexual harassment complaint

CHENNAI

13 March 2021 12:43 IST

The case relates to a woman IPS officer who accused the DGP rank officer of sexually harassing her

A former Special Director General of Police (DGP), accused of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer, appeared before an investigation officer of the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) for interrogation in connection with the case booked against him, said sources.

On February, 27, the CB-CID registered an FIR against the former Special DGP under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002. Legal experts claimed that it becomes a non-bailable offence when Section 354 A is registered along with 506 (1) in the FIR. Superintendent of Police, D. Kannan was also named in the FIR along with the DGP-ranking officer for attempting to prevent the victim from lodging a complaint

The Tamil Nadu government set up a six-member Vishaka committee led by Additional Chief Secretary Jayashree Raghunandan to inquire into the woman SP’s complaint. The committee will recommend a further course of action as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Madras High Court, which is suo motu monitoring the investigation, restrained the media publishing the names of the main accused and the complainant.

On Friday, the Madras High Court wondered why the former Special DGP (now on compulsory wait) had not been suspended yet, in order to inspire confidence in the criminal investigation as well as in the internal inquiry initiated against him.