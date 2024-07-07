DGP pat for Virudhunagar police team that cracked robbery case

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal on Saturday appreciated a team of police officials and personnel from Virudhunagar district, who cracked a dacoity case and recovered 150 sovereigns of gold and other valuables worth ₹84 lakh.

A statement said that unidentified dacoits struck at the house of Muruganandam in Rajapalayam in the early hours of February 24 and looted 56 sovereigns of gold and ₹55,000 after tying up all inmates.

Even as a special team was pursuing the case, a suspcious man was seen jumping over the compound wall of Rajapalayam new bus stand with a bag on June 15.

A head constable attached to the crime wing noticed him and picked him up as he found a monkey cap and gloves in his bag.

The man was taken to the police outpost and he was interrogated. During enquiry, the man was identified as R. Sureshkumar of Periyakulam. He had reportedly confessed that he along with Moorthi had been involved in various crime indicents across the State.

The police later arrested A. Arunkumar of Thenkarai in Periyakulam and conducted searches in the houses of some of his relatives identified as Lakshmi, Anitha Priya, Nagajothi, Senithai, Mohan and Mahalakshmi, who had been helped by Arunkumar for buying movable and immovable properties through the crime properties.

The police seized 150 sovereigns of gold, three laptops, three tablets, three cellphones and ₹2.50 lakh cash.

The police also found that Moorthi had bought a cotton mill worth ₹4 crore in Rajapalayam. The police had seized its document also.

The police are on the lookout for Moorthi and his associates.

The DGP handed over certificates of appreciation to the team members, including Inspectors Muralidharan and Pavul Yesudass, and Sub-Inspectors, Ramachandran, Sakthikumar and Kamalakannan.

