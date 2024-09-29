DGP inspects buildings for TSP 12th battalion

Director General of Police and Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, Shailesh Kumar Yadav, on Sunday inspected the on-going construction of the buildings of Tamil Nadu Special Police 12th Battalion proposed at Sakkarakottai in Ramanathapuram.

The construction of the administrative building which began more than two years back was yet to get completed.

“The work of construction of quarters was started later and it is in the finishing stage. We need to lay the road and complete the parade ground,” said Mr. Shailesh Kumar.

He has asked the Ramanathapuram district administration to fill up the low-lying area where the parade ground has been proposed.

The DGP said that the work would be completed soon.

The 12th Battalion has been functioning along with TSP 9th Battalion in Manimuthar in Tirunelveli district since 2005.

Deputy Director General of Police, Ramanathapuram, Abinav Kumar, and Superintendent of Police, G. Chandeesh, and 12th Battalion Commandant, Arun, were present.

