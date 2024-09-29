GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DGP inspects buildings for TSP 12th battalion

Published - September 29, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Director General of Police and Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, inspecting buildings Sakkarakottai in Ramanathapuram on Sunday.

Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Director General of Police and Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, inspecting buildings Sakkarakottai in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Director General of Police and Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, Shailesh Kumar Yadav, on Sunday inspected the on-going construction of the buildings of Tamil Nadu Special Police 12th Battalion proposed at Sakkarakottai in Ramanathapuram.

The construction of the administrative building which began more than two years back was yet to get completed.

“The work of construction of quarters was started later and it is in the finishing stage. We need to lay the road and complete the parade ground,” said Mr. Shailesh Kumar.

He has asked the Ramanathapuram district administration to fill up the low-lying area where the parade ground has been proposed.

The DGP said that the work would be completed soon.

The 12th Battalion has been functioning along with TSP 9th Battalion in Manimuthar in Tirunelveli district since 2005.

Deputy Director General of Police, Ramanathapuram, Abinav Kumar, and Superintendent of Police, G. Chandeesh, and 12th Battalion Commandant, Arun, were present.

Published - September 29, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.