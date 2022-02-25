DGP chairs review meeting

TIRUNELVELI

Director General of Police C. Sylendrababu, who chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts on Friday, asked his subordinates to concentrate on crime prevention and detention of hardcore criminals under Goondas Act.

In the meeting held at the Office of Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Mr. Sylendrababu reviewed the progress in the cases under investigation and the cases under trial in various courts. He asked the police officers to concentrate on the long-pending cases so as to ensure speedy trial in those cases and the conviction of the accused.

While examining the list of accused evading arrest after orchestrating heinous crimes, the DGP asked the Superintendents of Police and the Deputy Superintendents of Police to take all-out efforts to secure them.

He also asked the police officers to strictly enforce traffic rules to avoid accidents and accord highest priority for clearing the petitions received under ‘ Ungal Thoguthiyial Muthalvar’ by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin before and after the Assembly election.

Mr. Sylendra Babu instructed the officers to ensure the detention of the criminals involved in crime against women and children and smuggling of drugs and banned tobacco products, essential commodities, sand under the Goondas Act.

He asked the officers to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in association with locals, traders and the associations to prevent crime.

Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City A.T. Duraikumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, Superintendents of Police, P. Saravanan of Tirunelveli, R. Krishnaraj of Tenkasi, V. Badrinarayanan of Kanniyakumari and S. Jayakumar of Thoothukudi, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Tirunelveli City, T.P. Suresh Kumar, Tirunelveli City East District and K. Suresh Kumar of Tirunelveli City West District participated in the meeting.