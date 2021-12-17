DGP appreciates SSI for good public relations

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu presents certificate and cash award to SSI V. Palaniandi in Madurai on Friday.

17 December 2021 20:43 IST

MADURAI

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Thursday presented a certificate and cash award of ₹ 10,000 to a special sub-inspector V. Palaniandi for his commendable interaction with motorists.

Whenever he was on duty, Mr Palaniandi would politely address through the public address system to follow road rules. Even if someone neglected the traffic signs, he would address them to cooperate and win their appreciation on the spot.

Apart from giving tips, he would occasionally say humorous acts of some motorists. By suggesting to wear helmets and seat belts, he would say that the police personnel were friends.

“We are here to serve you (people). Kindly help us to serve you better...” he says.

He tells parents to give motor vehicles to their children only if they attained the required age as per the MV Act.

The DGP, accompanied by Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha and IGP (South Zone) T.S. Anbu, said that the actions of Mr Palaniandi had helped to improve the image of the police department. If every police personnel followed such simple actions, it would mutually benefit the society, he said in a press release.