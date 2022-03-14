Deworming tablets given

Social Welfare Minister P.Geetha Jeevan being given Albendazole tablet to students in Thoothukudi on Monday. Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and Commissioner T. Charusree are in the picture.

THOOTHUKUDI

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the administration of deworming tablets to the school children on Monday as part of the ‘National Deworming Week’.

In Thoothukudi district, 4,18,566 students, 1,10,452 women between the age of 20 and 30 will be given the tablet through the special camps.

Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Deputy Mayor Jenitta Selvaraj and City Health Officer Arun Kumar were present.