Deworming tablets distributed

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inaugurated distribution of deworming tablets to students as part of the National Deworming Programme at Othakadai Government Boys Higher Secondary School here on Monday.

This year, children in the age group of 1 to 19 would be distributed the tablets from March 14 to 19, said the Collector. The tablets would be given to all children in government and private schools, anganwadis and college students. The tablets would be distributed to children, who missed the opportunity, again on March 21, he said, adding the administration would reach out to children, who did not go to schools and anganwadis, in their homes.

Simultaneously, the administration was planning to distribute Albendazole tablets to women in the age group of 20 and 30, except pregnant and breastfeeding women. There were no side-effects to this medicine. This tablet would prevent anemia and help boost immunity, intellect and physical growth, he added.

The Collector said the administration was targeting distribution of deworming tablets to 9.73 lakh children and 2.25 lakh women.

Joint Director of Health Services S. Senthil Kumar, District Educational Officer Narayanan, Headmaster Vinoth were present.

All over the country, deworming tablets are distributed twice a year -in March and September. According to the data shared by the World Health Organisation, about 20.6 crore children in the age group of 1 to 19 in India have a high possibility of being exposed to diseases caused by worms. Anemia, malnutrition and diarrhea are common problems due to unhygienic surroundings and improper use of toilets.

National Deworming Day is observed on February 10 to create awareness of the importance of deworming, particularly for children.