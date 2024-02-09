ADVERTISEMENT

Deworming tablet distribution begins in Thoothukudi

February 09, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Deworming tablets being given to students at an anganwadi centre in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Distribution of deworming tablets to school children began in the district on Friday.

 Inaugurating the exercise at Sorispuram Government Higher Secondary School, Collector G. Lakshmipathi said 4.48 lakh albendazole tablets would be given to students of 1,583 government and aided higher secondary schools, 219 private schools, 91 colleges and 1,477 anganwadis. Since the worms would make the children anaemic, the tablets were being given to them.

 The children should keep their hands clean and wear footwear always to protect them from the worms, the Collector said.  Deputy Director of Public Health Porchelvan was present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US