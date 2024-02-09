Deworming tablet distribution begins in Thoothukudi

February 09, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Distribution of deworming tablets to school children began in the district on Friday.

Inaugurating the exercise at Sorispuram Government Higher Secondary School, Collector G. Lakshmipathi said 4.48 lakh albendazole tablets would be given to students of 1,583 government and aided higher secondary schools, 219 private schools, 91 colleges and 1,477 anganwadis. Since the worms would make the children anaemic, the tablets were being given to them.

The children should keep their hands clean and wear footwear always to protect them from the worms, the Collector said. Deputy Director of Public Health Porchelvan was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.