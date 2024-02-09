GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deworming tablet distribution begins in Thoothukudi

February 09, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Deworming tablets being given to students at an anganwadi centre in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Deworming tablets being given to students at an anganwadi centre in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Distribution of deworming tablets to school children began in the district on Friday.

 Inaugurating the exercise at Sorispuram Government Higher Secondary School, Collector G. Lakshmipathi said 4.48 lakh albendazole tablets would be given to students of 1,583 government and aided higher secondary schools, 219 private schools, 91 colleges and 1,477 anganwadis. Since the worms would make the children anaemic, the tablets were being given to them.

 The children should keep their hands clean and wear footwear always to protect them from the worms, the Collector said.  Deputy Director of Public Health Porchelvan was present.

