Deworming tablets to be given on Sept. 14, 21

As part of the National Deworming Day, Department of Health would give deworming tablets to 5.65 lakh people in the age group of 1 year to 19 years in the district on September 14 and 21.

In a press release, Collector R. Kannan said that intestinal worms would lead to anaemia, malnutrition, lack of appetite, impaired mental and physical and cognitive development. The children would be given albendazole tablets. The tablets should be taken 30 minutes after taking lunch. The tablets would not cause any side-effect. The tablets would be distributed to all the houses where the targeted people lived. Half tablets should be given to children of age 1 and 2 years. Other children should be given one tablet. Children who are unwell should not be given this tablet.