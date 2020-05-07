Madurai

The devout profess their devotion

The entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai, a highlight of Chithirai festival, which was supposed to happen on Thursday, did not take place this year in view of pandemic.

Every year, lakhs of people from various parts of the State will come together to take part in the festival. The pandemic prevented the festivity. Yet many devotees chose to tonsure their heads as usual on the banks of the Vaigai at Alwarpuram and under the Yanaikkal bridge on Thursday and demonstrated their devotion to the Lord.

‘The enactment of lifting of Manduga Maharishi’s curse will take place inside the temple between 4.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Friday. It will be live telecast on the Hindu and Religious Charitable Endowments department’s official website - www.tnhrce.gov.in, YouTube and Facebook page,’ said Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) T. Anitha.

