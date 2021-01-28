Devotees take part in temple festival

PALANI

28 January 2021 19:36 IST

Hundreds of local people and devotees from nearby districts thronged the temple town to take part in the car festival, the highlight of week-long Thai Poosam celebrations, here on Thursday.

The town, which used to witness lakhs of devotees during Thai Poosam celebrations, had less turnout this year in view of some regulations imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The temple car, with the presiding deities of Valli Deivanai and Muthukumara Swami, was pulled majestically after performing special pujas and aradhanas. Devotees were permitted to draw the car around four car streets. The temple elephant, Kasturi, which was decorated, too took part in the procession.

Earlier, Forests Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan, Palani MLA I P Senthil Kumar, Collector M Vijayalakshmi, and Joint Commissioner (Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple) Kranti Kumar Pati participated in the car festival.

The Thai Poosam celebrations began with holy flag hoisting on January 22. The float festival is scheduled to be held on January 31 with which the celebrations would conclude.

Health camp

Deputy Director (Health) Nalini said that a health camp set up on Dindigul-Palani Road helped elderly persons, who had come on padayatra from towns like Karaikudi, Ramanathapuram and Madurai, among other towns, during the last four days. At least 5,000 people received special oil to massage their foot and alleviate pain on legs. People with symptoms of anaemic were given vitamin tablets free of cost.