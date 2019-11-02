Devotees witness ‘Soorasamharam’

MADURAI

Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram here saw hundreds of devotees thronging the site on Wednesday to witness ‘Soorasamharam’ held as part of the Kanda Sashti festival on Saturday.

Devotees from across the district gathered at this abode of Lord Muruga dressed in saffron, carrying sprouts on their heads and piercing their tongues. Devotees began gathering since Monday and continued to stay on throughout the week to witness to the celebrations.

‘Soorasamharam’ at the Tirupparankundram temple, one of the abodes of Lord Muruga, is regarded as one of the most festive events.

As the sun set, the deity was taken out on a procession on a golden peacock palanquin to enact ‘Soorasamharam’ – the killing of demon ‘Sooran’ by Lord Subramaniaswamy. As this took place, devotees on the streets chanted “Kandanukku Arohara”. Priests at the temple explained the story of ‘Soorasamharam’ in Sanskrit and Tamil to the devotees.

The presiding deity and that of ‘Veerabagu’ were taken out on a procession on a white horse mount along the West and East Ratha Streets towards the Sannidhi Street, where the ‘Soorasamharam’ was performed at 6 p.m.

Special abhishekams and pujas were performed after the deity was taken out in a procession on a floral chariot.

Police made elaborate security arrangements for the event.