Devotees witness ‘Soorasamharam’ at Palani

‘Soorasamharam’ being held in Palani on Sunday.

PALANI Thousands of devotees witnessed ‘Soorasamharam’ – slaying of the demon – which is part of the annual seven-day-long ‘Kanda Sashti’ festival at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple here on Sunday.

The cynosure event of the festival unfolded on the four Giri Veedhis of the temple – the third abode of Lord Muruga (Moondram Padai Veedu) – in the presence of a large number of devotees after two years.

The event marks the ritual of Lord Muruga slaying the demon Soorapadman – the triumph of good over evil.

After special pujas and deeparadhana, Lord Chinnakumaraswamy received the holy lance from Sri Malai Kozhundhu Amman at the hill temple around 3 p.m. and descended from the hills to destroy four asuras. The sanctum sanctorum of the hill temple was closed after the lance-receiving ceremony.

Goddesses Valli and Deivanai were also brought from Sri Periya Nayaki Amman Temple to Sri Padha Vinayagar Temple near the foothill. Meanwhile, special pujas were performed to holy lance at Thiru Avinankudi Temple. The aesthetically decorated four six-foot-tall asura idols were brought to the Giri Veedhis by noon.

The Lord Chinnakumarasamy reached the battle field on the Giri Veedhis around 7 p.m, led by His war general Veerabahu along with the temple elephant Kasthuri.

Before the commencement of the war, the general on the advice of the Lord, held ‘peace talks’ with the asura, Gajamugan alias Tarakasuran and asked him to surrender. Upon the refusal of the asura, Lord Muruga takes him down with His big army on the North Giri Veedhi around 8 p.m.

The fiery battle continued on East Giri Veedhi, where Banugopan was annihilated around 8.20 p.m. after which, Singamugan was vanquished on South Giri Veedhi and finally, Soorapadman was slayed on West Giri Veedhi.

The victory over the demons was celebrated at Ariyar Mandapam near Sri Padha Vinayagar Temple and later special pujas were performed to Lord Chinnakumarasamy to calm the Lord down.

A huge posse of policemen were deployed on the Giri Veedhis to ensure smooth conduct of the festival where vehicular traffic was suspended in view of the festival.

The celestial wedding or Thirukalyanam of presiding deities – the Lord with Sri Valli Deivanai will take place at the hill temple between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. and at Sri Periya Nayaki Amman temple in Palani town between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday. The celestial wedding will mark the conclusion of the Sashti festival.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani, Collector S. Visakan, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan, Deputy Commissioner R. Prakash, Assistant Commissioner S. Lakshmi, members of the temple trust were among others who witnessed the event.

The winch and rope car services were suspended after 10 a.m., while devotees climbing up the stairs were allowed only until 11.30 a.m. stated an official release.