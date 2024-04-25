Devotees witness ‘Mohini avataram’ of Lord Kallazhagar

April 25, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Thousands of devotees witnessed the ‘Dasavatharam’ enacted at Ramarayar Mandapam, a ritual performed as part of the annual Chithirai festival. Devotees witnessed the ‘Mohini avataram’ of Lord Kallazhagar on Thursday.

Lord Kallazhagar was dressed up in the avatars of Lord Vishnu, including Matsya, Koorma, Vamana, Rama and Krishna. The ritual was held as part of displaying the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Special pujas, along with the rituals, were performed to the deity. Lord Kallazhagar in the ‘Mohini avataram,’ mounted on His palanquin, made three rounds around the mandapam amid loud chants of ‘Govinda Govinda’ from the devotees.

Later, Lord Kallazhagar ascended the ‘Anantharayar Pallakku,’ a palanquin believed to be given by Anantharayar, a Minister in King Thirumalai Nayak’s court.

He made His move to Ramanathapuram Mannar Sethupathi Mandapam in Tallakulam in the afternoon. Along the route, Lord Kallazhagar visited several mandagapadis where devotees had gathered to catch a glimpse of Him.

According to legend, Lord Kallazhagar redeems sage Mandooga Maharishi from a curse and goes on to fulfil his wishes to appear in all 10 ‘avatharams.’

A large posse of police personnel were deployed. Lord Kallazhagar, decorated on ‘Poo Pallakku,’ will proceed to His abode via Appan Tirupathi on Friday.