ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees witness Mohini avatar of Lord Kallazhagar

May 07, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MADURAI

As per legend, the Lord who redeems sage Mandooga Maharishi from a curse, goes on to fulfil his wishes to appear in all the 10 avatarams.

The Hindu Bureau

Lord Kallazhagar in Mohini avatharam at Ramarayar Mandapam in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Hundreds of devotees congregated at Ramarayar Mandapam and witnessed the Mohini avataram of Lord Kallazhagar, a ritual performed as part of Chithirai festival, on Sunday.

As per legend, the Lord who redeems sage Mandooga Maharishi from a curse, goes on to fulfil his wishes to appear in all the 10 avatarams.

ALSO READ
Chithirai festival at Madurai | Thousands of devotees witness Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into Vaigai river

Due to heavy rain on Saturday evening, the procession of the Lord met with considerable delays on His journey from Thenur Mandapam to Ramarayar Mandapam. The procession reached the venue around 12.40 a.m. against the scheduled time at 10 p.m. where devotees had begun assembling from 8.30 p.m. itself.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The venue was decorated vibrantly with flowers and the devotional sermons and songs played kept alive the religious tempo.

The priests meticulously dressed up the Lord in avatars of Lord Vishnu, including Matsya, Koorma, Vamana, Rama and Krishna. He first gave darshan dressed in pearls as ‘Muthangi Sevai’ amid loud chants of ‘Govinda Govinda.’

ALSO READ
Devotees throng riverbeds to witness Lord Perumal entering river as part of Chithirai festival

At the end of the enactment, the Lord gave darshan to the devotees in the Mohini ‘thirukolam.’ The Lord incarnates into a beautiful and charming woman during the churning of the ocean. Enchanting the asuras, She steals the nectar of immortality from them and distributes it to the devas.

The Lord in Mohini form made three rounds in the mandapam giving darshan to all those who stayed put throughout the night.

Later, the decked-up Lord ascended the ‘Anantharayar Pallakku,’ a palanquin believed to be given by a Minister in King Thirumalai Nayak’s court, named Anantharayar.

He made his move to Ramanathapuram Mannar Sethupathi Mandapam in Tallakulam around 3 p.m. Along the route, the Lord visited several mandagapadis where devotees had gathered to catch a glimpse of Him.

A large posse of police personnel was deployed for crowd control.

Lord Kallazhagar, decorated on ‘Poo Pallakku,’ will proceed to His abode via Appan Tirupathi on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US