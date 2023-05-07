Devotees witness Mohini avatar of Lord Kallazhagar

May 07, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MADURAI

Hundreds of devotees congregated at Ramarayar Mandapam and witnessed the Mohini avataram of Lord Kallazhagar, a ritual performed as part of Chithirai festival, on Sunday.

As per legend, the Lord who redeems sage Mandooga Maharishi from a curse, goes on to fulfil his wishes to appear in all the 10 avatarams.

Due to heavy rain on Saturday evening, the procession of the Lord met with considerable delays on His journey from Thenur Mandapam to Ramarayar Mandapam. The procession reached the venue around 12.40 a.m. against the scheduled time at 10 p.m. where devotees had begun assembling from 8.30 p.m. itself.

The venue was decorated vibrantly with flowers and the devotional sermons and songs played kept alive the religious tempo.

The priests meticulously dressed up the Lord in avatars of Lord Vishnu, including Matsya, Koorma, Vamana, Rama and Krishna. He first gave darshan dressed in pearls as ‘Muthangi Sevai’ amid loud chants of ‘Govinda Govinda.’

At the end of the enactment, the Lord gave darshan to the devotees in the Mohini ‘thirukolam.’ The Lord incarnates into a beautiful and charming woman during the churning of the ocean. Enchanting the asuras, She steals the nectar of immortality from them and distributes it to the devas.

The Lord in Mohini form made three rounds in the mandapam giving darshan to all those who stayed put throughout the night.

Later, the decked-up Lord ascended the ‘Anantharayar Pallakku,’ a palanquin believed to be given by a Minister in King Thirumalai Nayak’s court, named Anantharayar.

He made his move to Ramanathapuram Mannar Sethupathi Mandapam in Tallakulam around 3 p.m. Along the route, the Lord visited several mandagapadis where devotees had gathered to catch a glimpse of Him.

A large posse of police personnel was deployed for crowd control.

Lord Kallazhagar, decorated on ‘Poo Pallakku,’ will proceed to His abode via Appan Tirupathi on Monday.