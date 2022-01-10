Devotees will not be allowed for temple ceremony

Madurai

10 January 2022 20:43 IST

No devotee would be allowed for the ceremony of opening of Paramapadha vaasal at Kallalagar Temple at Alagarkoil and Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple at Tallakulam on Thursday.

An official statement said that in strict compliance of COVID standard operating procedures, devotees would not be allowed to take part in the ceremony that will be held between 5 a.m. and 5:50 a.m. However, the devotees would be allowed for darshan at the temples after 7 a.m., the statement said.

