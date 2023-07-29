ADVERTISEMENT

‘Devotees will be allowed to climb Sathuragiri hills for four days’

July 29, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

With Amavasaya and full moon day fast approaching, devotees from far and near would be permitted to climb the famous Sathuragiri hills to offer pujas and prayers at the Sundara Mahalingam Temple near Watrap for the next four days beginning July 30 to August 2., officials said.

The temple, which is situated on the western ghats is under the Department of Forests.

Officials said that devotees below 10 years and above 60 years of age would not be allowed. Similarly, bathing in water bodies along the wayside in the forest area is banned. Devotees would not be permitted to stay overnight and items like matches can not be carried by the visitors.

In the event of rain, devotees would not be permitted to climb the hills and the authorities have sought their cooperation in this regard.

The temple is open during Amavasya and Full Moon and devotees would be allowed to climb from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. only, they added.

