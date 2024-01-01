Devotees visit places of worship on New Year day in southern districts

January 01, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A large number of devotees thronged the famous Sri Subramanian Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur on New Year Day. Similarly, many devotees joined special mass services organised at churches in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Marking the first day of the calendar year, the devotees lined up at the Tiruchendur temple from 11 p.m. on Sunday. The temple administration officials said the sanctum sanctorum was opened at 1 a.m. At 1.30 a.m., Viswaroopa darshan was held and at 4 a.m., the priest performed Udaya Marthanda abishekam. After witnessing the special pujas, devotees took a holy dip in the sea.

In the churches, devotees assembled at 10 p.m. on Sunday. All major churches in Thoothukudi were well-decorated with illuminated lights.

The police had made elaborate arrangements in view of the New Year eve celebrations and at important shrines.

In Kanniyakumari district, people offered special prayers at churches and temples.

There was also a huge turnout at the Thiruvalluvar statue, which was opened on this day 23 years ago by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The Tourism Department officials said that in 2023, a total of 75 lakh tourists visited Vivekananda Memorial Rock in the district. There was some delay in sun rise due to the inclement weather at Mookadal Sangamam. The famous falls in the Kanniyakumari district was also packed with visitors and Sri Bagavathi Amman Temple and other shrines also received Ayyappa devotees from many parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.