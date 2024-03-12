Devotees urged not to believe rumours on social media about quality of ‘panchamirtham’

March 12, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - PALANI

Devotees need not believe rumours spread on social media about ‘panchamirtham’ sold in counters at Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple in Palani, said Joint Commissioner (HR and CE) S. Marimuthu.

In a statement, he said that a group appeared to be determined to tarnish the image of the Tamil Nadu government and the HR and CE department. Using the social media platform with fake videos, which had no substance, the group was indulging in creating panic among the devotees even while bringing disrepute to the shrine which has devotees around the globe.

The official named nine persons - T Senthil Kumar, Balan, Ajit, Padmanabhan, Raja, Bharani, Guna, Venkatesh and Selvakumar - who belonged to Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Munnani and the BJP were behind it. Since February 9, these people had directly or indirectly posted videos on social media stating that the panchamirtham was substandard and was unfit for human consumption.

The very fact that there had not been a single complaint and that the sales was going on as usual in the counters showed that the group was determined to bring a bad name to the temple and its devotees, Mr Marimuthu said and added that after the video went viral on February 9, there was a panic that the prasadam (panchamirtham) remained unsold in many outlets.

Hence, the authorities had kept them in separate place.

After inquiries were held, it was proposed to dispose them of safely by the officials on a temple land at Kallimandayam. When the panchamirtham was being taken in a vehicle belonging to the HR and CE on Tuesday, the group forcibly intercepted and opened the rear door of the goods vehicle. When the staff objected to it, the group attempted to take videos and also threatened with dire consequences. Hence, the HR&CE lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Dindigul district, seeking stern action against them and to provide protection to the sales outlets.

The officials had recently evicted a number of encroachments around the Giriveedhi and other stretches in the temple town as per High Court Bench directive, which had apparently irked the BJP and other outfits which were creating confusion, they said.

Meanwhile, the BJP and VHP functionaries in Dindigul district claimed that they only cautioned the devotees not to buy the panchamirtham as some of the perishables were unfit for consumption in a particular batch. “Because of our cautioning, the public stayed away from buying them. We did not target any individual or campaign against the administration as claimed by the authorities,” the statement added