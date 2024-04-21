Devotees treated to a grand feast after celestial wedding in Madurai

April 21, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MADURAI

Following the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar in Madurai, devotees headed to Thirukalyana Virundhu organised by Pazhamudir Solai Thiruvarul Murugan Bhaktha Sabhai at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School on Sunday.

Close to a lakh devotees were treated to the grand wedding feast. Devotees had contributed to the essential materials such as rice, ghee, oil and vegetables, the organisers said. Over 40,000 devotees were treated to Mappillai Alaippu’ on Saturday evening, said secretary of the sabhai S.R. Venkatesan. The devotees were served ven pongal with sambar, vadai and rava kesari.

On the day of the Thirukalyanam, breakfast was served to the devotees. For the Thirukalyana Virundhu, the devotees were served dishes such as ven pongal, sambar rice, tomato rice, curd rice, vegetable pulao, vadai and kalkandu sadam, he said.

College students S. Surya and S. Jayaprakash were attending the feast for the first time. Accompanied by their friends, they said they attended the celestial wedding and had come for the wedding feast. They said they liked the dishes that were served at the event.

D. Rathinavel Pandian of Munichalai said the food served at the event were tasty and of good quality. He had been attending the celestial wedding and the Thirukalyana Virundhu’ with his family members for over 10 years.

A total of five units headed by a cook each prepared the dishes. The cooking team comprised over 100 members, said president of the sabhai P. Thandeeswaran.

Traders associations at Paravai and Mattuthavani markets provided fresh vegetables free of cost. Gas agencies provided over 80 cylinders for the feast. People from across the State attended the Thirukalyanam and made their way to the grand feast. Drinking water and other facilities were made available to the devotees on the premises. Adequate security arrangements had been made for the grand feast.