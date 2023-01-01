Devotees throng temples on New Year Day

January 01, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MADURAI

Devotees thronged places of worship in the city on New Year day.

Scores of devotees were seen standing in queues since morning, some for nearly four hours, before they could offer their prayers at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. Ayyappa devotees, who had come in from other districts and States were also seen in large numbers.

Heavy footfall of devotees was recorded at Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple, Subramaniyaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram, Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple at Tallakulam among other temples. Special puja, alangaram and deeparadhanas were performed to the presiding deities.

M. Ramasamy, Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer of Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Alagarkoil noted that special pujas began as early as 3 a.m. and more than 50,000 devotees offered their prayers.

Meanwhile, special services were conducted in many churches in the city including St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Joseph’s Church at Gnanaolivupuram and CSI Cathedral at Narimedu.

Among the many who celebrated the New Year outdoors, S. Devi, a college student and her group of 10 friends, had a gala time by cutting a cake and sharing it with the traffic police personnel posted on Alagarkoil Road. “They work even on such happy occasions, the least we can do is share our happiness with them,” she said.

As for B. Subbulakshmi of Arapalayam, the new year is going to be exciting since she is expecting her first child while C. Thenmozhi of Sholavandan, wished for a year of good health for everyone.