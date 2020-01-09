Devotees throng temple

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the district and the State visited Sri Mangalanathar Swamy Temple at Thiru Uthirakosamangai near here on Thursday to take part in the ‘Arudra Darshan’ celebrations.

A number of ‘abisehkams’ were performed amid chanting of Vedic hymns. The emerald Natarajar idol, which remained indoors covered with sandal paste for the past one year, was unveiled for public darshan. The sanctum sanctorum of the Natarajar sannathi would remain open till 3 a.m. on Friday, after which the idol will be covered with sandal paste only to be opened again next year.

The police brought the entire village under security blanket by deploying more than 500 police personnel to regulate the crowd. The district administration along with temple authorities made available sufficient drinking water and sanitation facilities.

Superintendent of Police V. Varunkumar said the event passed off peacefully. A minor argument ensued between mediapersons and the Joint Commissioner of the temple regarding taking photographs of the idol, which was settled peacefully later.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated 50 special buses from various parts of the district to the village and Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao oversaw the arrangements.

‘Sethupathi Rani’ R.B.K Rajeswari Nachiar and hereditary trustees of the temple were present.

V.K. Palanivel Pandian, diwan and executive secretary of the Samasthanam, said a fresh coat of sandal paste would be applied on the idol at 5 a.m. on Friday. The sanctum sanctorum will be closed at the end of the day after public darshan.