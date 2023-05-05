Devotees throng riverbeds to witness Lord Perumal entering river as part of Chithirai festival

May 05, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Hundreds of devotees thronged riverbeds across Dindigul district to witness Lord Perumal, in various incarnations, entering the river as part of the Chithirai festival on Friday.

Lord Varadaraja Perumal, adorned in green silk robes and mounted on a golden horse, entered Marudhanadhi river near Pattiveeranpatti in Ayyampalayam amidst lound chants of ‘Govinda Govinda.’

The Lord’s procession reached the river via Nellore from Sitharevu village.

Many devotees, including those dressed up as Lord Azhagar, from neighbouring villages began filling up the riverbanks of Marudhandhi river in the wee hours. As the Lord entered the river, several devotees held up pots filled with country sugar and offered prayers.

Several stalls were erected which offered buttermilk and soft drinks to devotees.

As part of the 96th annual Chithirai festival at Chinnalapatti, Lord Sri Rama Azhagar, dressed in green silk, descended into the Sanjeevi river near the Velliangiri Nathar temple near here around 6.40 a.m.

Subsequently, special abhishekams and deeparadhana were performed at Velliangiri Nathar temple. The Lord’s procession visited mandagapadis along His journey to the river.

Meanwhile, the presiding deity of Lord Soundararaja Perumal in Thadikombu entered the Kodaganar River around 7 a.m. The Lord was taken out on a procession and halted at Bhagavathi Amman temple on Thursday night.

As the legend goes, the Lord relieves the Manduka sage of a curse. Special pujas were performed to the Lord at Aathu Padithurai mandapam. Later, mounted on a ‘pallakku,’ the Lord’s procession left for Sri Abirami Amman temple in Dindigul. The festival will conclude on May 10. A large posse of police were deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the events.