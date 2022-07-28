Madurai

Devotees throng Rameswaram temple

Pilgrims taking a holy dip at Agnitheertham shore in Rameswaram on Thursday.
Srikrishna L 2193July 28, 2022 22:23 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 22:23 IST

RAMESWARAM

A large number of devotees from far and near had gathered at the holy town - Rameswaram - to perform special pujas and ‘ tharpanam’ marking the Adi Ammavasai, an important day in the Tamil month here on Thursday.

The government officials from multiple departments had made elaborate arrangements, that devotees started arriving here from Wednesday evening. The railways had operated special trains and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation had plied special buses from different destinations.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The hoteliers and lodge owners said that room reservations were made by guests from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and other parts. Many people from different districts in Tamil Nadu had also arrived here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police had deployed around 1000 personnel in and around important shrines, beaches and at Devipattinam Navabhashana Teple, Tiruppulani Sethukarai, Mariyur Munthal Beach and among other locations over the last 24 hours. According to a senior police officer, there were no untoward incidents.

The HR&CE officials said that as a part of the Adi-Ammavasai celebrations at the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple, devotees thronged the shrine from 4 a.m. onwards, when spatika linga puja was performed. At 9 a.m.,, the Ambal was taken around on a procession in the golden Car to the Ramanathapuram Samasthanam Mandahapadi.

In the temple, the devotees took the 22 theerthams and offered pujas to the presiding deities Ramanathaswami and Parvathavarthini.

The Marine Police teams were deployed at Arichalmunai and other locations where the crowd had to be regulated from going near the beach.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...