Devotees throng Rameswaram temple

RAMESWARAM

A large number of devotees from far and near had gathered at the holy town - Rameswaram - to perform special pujas and ‘ tharpanam’ marking the Adi Ammavasai, an important day in the Tamil month here on Thursday.

The government officials from multiple departments had made elaborate arrangements, that devotees started arriving here from Wednesday evening. The railways had operated special trains and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation had plied special buses from different destinations.

The hoteliers and lodge owners said that room reservations were made by guests from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and other parts. Many people from different districts in Tamil Nadu had also arrived here.

The police had deployed around 1000 personnel in and around important shrines, beaches and at Devipattinam Navabhashana Teple, Tiruppulani Sethukarai, Mariyur Munthal Beach and among other locations over the last 24 hours. According to a senior police officer, there were no untoward incidents.

The HR&CE officials said that as a part of the Adi-Ammavasai celebrations at the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple, devotees thronged the shrine from 4 a.m. onwards, when spatika linga puja was performed. At 9 a.m.,, the Ambal was taken around on a procession in the golden Car to the Ramanathapuram Samasthanam Mandahapadi.

In the temple, the devotees took the 22 theerthams and offered pujas to the presiding deities Ramanathaswami and Parvathavarthini.

The Marine Police teams were deployed at Arichalmunai and other locations where the crowd had to be regulated from going near the beach.