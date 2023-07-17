ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees throng Rameswaram for Amavasai

July 17, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of devotees paying obeisance to their forefathers in Rameswaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Hundreds of devotees thronged Rameswaram to pay obeisance to their forefathers on the occasion of Amavasai on Monday.

The devotees took a dip in the 22 holy theerthams before following the rituals at the Agnitheertham.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They offered prayers at the Ramanathaswamy temple.

Special buses were operated to Rameswaram from various districts.

Meanwhile, a large crowd of devotees climbed up the Sathirigiri hills to offer prayers at the Sundaramahalingam temple on the hilltop.

The devotees, including women and children, trekked the steep hilly terrain from Thaniparai near Watrap.

Special pujas were performed for Lord Sundaramahalingam and Lord Santhamahalingam and the siddhars.

Annadanam was served to the devotees at the temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US