Devotees throng Rameswaram for Amavasai

July 17, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hundreds of devotees paying obeisance to their forefathers in Rameswaram on Monday.

Hundreds of devotees paying obeisance to their forefathers in Rameswaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Hundreds of devotees thronged Rameswaram to pay obeisance to their forefathers on the occasion of Amavasai on Monday.

The devotees took a dip in the 22 holy theerthams before following the rituals at the Agnitheertham.

They offered prayers at the Ramanathaswamy temple.

Special buses were operated to Rameswaram from various districts.

Meanwhile, a large crowd of devotees climbed up the Sathirigiri hills to offer prayers at the Sundaramahalingam temple on the hilltop.

The devotees, including women and children, trekked the steep hilly terrain from Thaniparai near Watrap.

Special pujas were performed for Lord Sundaramahalingam and Lord Santhamahalingam and the siddhars.

Annadanam was served to the devotees at the temple.

