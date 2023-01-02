Devotees throng Perumal temples for Vaikunta Ekadasi

January 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi festival was celebrated with religious fervour in all Lord Perumal temples in Dindigul district on Monday.

Scores of devotees thronged Sri Soundararaja Perumal Temple at Thadikombu, 12 km away from Dindigul, in the small hours. The presiding deity, Sri Soundaraja Perumal – the ‘Utsavamurty’ – was dressed vibrantly in blue silk cloth and adorned with jewels and garlands.

He was taken out on a procession along with Goddesses Sri Soundaravalli Thayar and Sri Boodhevi along the outer ‘prakaram’ of the temple and later were brought to Paramapada Vasal for public darshan.

The Paramapada Vasal was opened around 6.30 a.m. and the chanting of ‘Govinda, Govinda’ by devotees reverberated in the air as the Lord passed through the ‘Sorga Vaasal’ as it is popularly known.

Devotees waited in a long queue on the temple premises to pass through the Paramapada Vasal.

Similar crowds of eager devotees were seen at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple near Rock Fort, Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple at Nagal Nagar, Sri Kadir Narasinga Swamy Temple at Reddiarchatram, Sri Soundaraja Perumal Temple at Vadamadurai, and Sri Adhi Narayana Perumal Temple and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Temple at Palani in Dindigul district.

A large posse of policemen were posted to ensure smooth conduct of the festival in major temples.