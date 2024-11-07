Devotees throng Palani for ‘Soorasamharam’

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of devotees visited Palani to witness the ‘Soorasamharam’ festival, the annihilation of ‘asuras,’ which was celebrated on the four Giri Veedhis of Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple here on Thursday.

The festival commenced with the ‘Kappu Kattudhal’ ceremony on November 2.

After special pujas, Lord Chinnakumaraswamy received the holy lance from Malai Kozhunghu Amman at the hill temple around 3 p.m. and reached the foothills to destroy the four Asuras. Meanwhile, Goddesses Valli and Deivanai were brought from Periyanayaki Amman Temple to Padhavinayagar Temple, near the foothill.

The Lord ascended the peacock mount and assembled on the North Giri Street along with his army. Meanwhile, his army led by his war general Veerabahu was kept ready to take on Tharakasuran on North Giri Street. In the enactment of ‘Soorasamharam,’ the Lord initially summoned Veerabahu to hold peace talks. First, Veerabahu came alone for peace talks. When the first round of talks failed, again he came along with his army to warn the asuras. Later, in a fiery battle, Lord Muruga killed Tharakasuran and proceeded to East Giri Street to fight Banugopan.

Devotees who observed fasting for the festival ended their fast by serving ‘prasadam’ made of fruits like banana, apple, orange and other fruits.

The triumph over evil was celebrated at Ariyar Mandapam near Padhavinayagar temple at night. Special pujas were performed to Lord Chinnakumaraswamy to calm him down. Later, the Lord ascended on Indra Vimanam and gave darshan to devotees.

‘Tirukkalyanam,’ the celestial wedding, will take place on Friday. With the celestial wedding, the six-day Kanda Sashti festival will come to an end.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani and other officials were present during the procession.

