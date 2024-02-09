Devotees throng Mariamman temple for Masi festival celebration

February 09, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A large number of devotees thronged Kottai Mariamman Temple in Dindigul for the Masi festival celebration on Friday.

The “muhurthakaal” (holy flag mast) was hoisted on January 24. The highlight of the festival is the colourful flower decoration of the presiding deity. On Friday, after performing special ‘abishekams’ to Goddess Mariamman, Lord Vinayagar, Murugan, Ayyappan, Sivan and Parvathi, the devotees witnessed the procession of deities along the four radha veedhis. Womenfolk carried milk pots and offered flowers to the deities.

Elaborate police bandobust was provided and the deities returned to the temple by evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.