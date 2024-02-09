ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees throng Mariamman temple for Masi festival celebration

February 09, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees take part in the car procession of Kottai Mariamman Temple in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

A large number of devotees thronged Kottai Mariamman Temple in Dindigul for the Masi festival celebration on Friday.

The “muhurthakaal” (holy flag mast) was hoisted on January 24. The highlight of the festival is the colourful flower decoration of the presiding deity. On Friday, after performing special ‘abishekams’ to Goddess Mariamman, Lord Vinayagar, Murugan, Ayyappan, Sivan and Parvathi, the devotees witnessed the procession of deities along the four radha veedhis. Womenfolk carried milk pots and offered flowers to the deities.

Elaborate police bandobust was provided and the deities returned to the temple by evening.

