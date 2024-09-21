Devotees throng Lord Perumal temples on first Saturday of Purattasi

On the first Saturday of Tamil month Purattasi, devotees thronged Perumal temples across the district.

Officials of Hindu Religious and Charitable Trust Department said, number of devotees visiting the temple had increased when compared to previous years.

Alagarkoil officials said, while devotees usually visit temples like Koodal Azhagar Temple and Tallakulam Perumal Temple in the city limit, but due to religious oration organised at Alagarkoil, a large number of devotees made a visit there too.

Instead of cultural festivals, the authorities have planned to conduct religious discourse at the temple on all Saturdays of Purattasi, an official said.

It would be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to this, number of devotees through the religious trip organised by Tourism department along with HR&CE department visited the temple on the auspicious day, the official said.

Such events on all Saturdays would attract more devotees to the temple, they said.