Devotees take part in Sivan Kovil’s car festival

The ‘Aippasi Thirukkalyaanam’ car festival of Sri Sankararameswarar Temple here, popularly known as ‘Sivan Kovil’, which could not be conducted last year due to COVID-19, was organised on Saturday with the participation of devotees.

Since COVID-19 restrictions were in place last year, the car festival was conducted on the temple premises in a simple manner. As relaxations have come into force now, the car festival was conducted on Saturday in which devotees participated.

Following special ‘abhishekam’ and ‘deepaaraadhanai’ in the morning, the car festival started from East Car Street and reached the station at 12 noon after traversing all the four Car Streets.

Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Anbumani and Administrative Officer of Sri Sankararameswarar Temple Krishnamurthy participated in the car festival.